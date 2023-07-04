Fresh controversy between L-G, Delhi govt over oath of DERC chairperson

New Delhi, July 3 A fresh controversy has erupted between the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena and the Delhi government over appointment of retired Justice Umesh Kumar as the Chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).The oath ceremony was scheduled for July 3 but was postponed after the State Power Minister Atishi Marlena informed that she was facing some health issue.

Later, the L-G wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggesting to hold the oath ceremony through virtual mode or with the presence of any other ministers on July 4 at 10 a.m.

The L-G in the letter said that the date and time for the oath ceremony (July 3) were decided after discussing it with Atishi Marlena and Umesh Kumar.

"The Power Minister suggested that this ceremony be held on July 3 at 6 p.m. at her office and sought Umesh Kumar's consent for it. Kumar had expressed his consent in writing and accordingly arrived in Delhi on July 3 in the afternoon. However, in a sudden development, a communication was received from the office of the Power Minister stating that due to her sudden illness, the proposed oath ceremony may now take place on July 6 at 6 p.m. in her chamber," the L-G said in the letter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor