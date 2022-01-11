'Full-time tourism, part-time politics': Naqvi attacks Rahul Gandhi over recent abroad visit

Launching an attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent abroad visit, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that the leader of the "grand old party" has an old habit of full-time tourism and part-time politics.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "The kind of political conspiracy that some parties are showing on the security of the Prime Minister is a serious matter of concern. The brand new leader of this grand old party has an old habit of full-time tourism and political hypocrisy and part-time politics. I am really surprised how the party is trying to divert attention from the Prime Minister's security lapse by its government in Punjab."

Naqvi's remarks came against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's recent personal visit abroad and Congress' reaction to security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab. The ruling Congress government in Punjab has maintained that there was no threat to PM Modi during his visit to the state.

On the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, the union minister said, "BJP has always been a party working on the ground. Whether it is elections or matters of public concern, our workers are always connected to people and work towards solutions to every problem. As far as elections are concerned, there are elections in some or the other part of the country in every two months. So, BJP workers always remain prepared for elections. That is why in the last five to six years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has hoisted its victory flag in about 70 per cent of the places."

Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14 and Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3.

The commission said the counting of votes for all five states will take on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor