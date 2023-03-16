Fulzele assumes charge as BSF Punjab Frontier's Inspector General

Chandigarh, March 16 Atul Fulzele on Thursday assumed charge of BSF Punjab Frontier's Inspector General, replacing Asif Jalal, who played a key role in controlling the smuggling of drugs on India-Pakistan border, besides effectively checking the movement of drones.

Fulzele is a 2001 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Born in Neri village in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, Fulzele has done his MBBS from Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College, Yavatmal, and MD in Forensic Medicine and Toxicology from Topiwala National Medical College and Nair Hospital Mumbai.

He is alumni of Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Singapore, and Harvard Kennedy School of Governance, Harvard University, the US.

Fulzele has worked in various prestigious positions in Himachal Pradesh, notably the Superintendent of Police in Kangra district for three years and in Una district for two years.

He also served as the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai from year 2010 to 2017.

While working in the CBI, he investigated various high-level bank fraud cases and investigated Adarsh Housing scam. He was assigned to lead the team in Lima in Peru for the extradition of international drug smuggler and fugitive Yaniv Benaim, wanted in the Goa drug case.

Fulzele got him extradited to India in 2011 and brought him to justice. He was also posted as Inspector General of Police and Principal-cum-Director, Himachal Pradesh Police Training Academy and College in Daroh.



