G-20 summit: Delhi Traffic Police holds mock rehearsal

New Delhi, Aug 23 Intensive preparations are underway for the G20 summit slated to take place in Delhi on September 9-10 with Delhi Traffic Police holding a mock rehearsal on Wednesday.

The trial encompassed areas surrounding key hotels expected to house summit delegates, extending from Pragati Maidan.

The team from the Delhi Traffic Police meticulously assessed security protocols and vehicular flow along the Pragati Maidan route.

“Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Salimgarh

A senior official said that since many delegates are staying in nearby hotels like The Taj Palace, Ashoka Hotel, The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya, Hotel Shangri-La, Hotel Lalit, Hotel Meridian, and Imperial Hotel, there’s extra attention on the areas around these hotels.

"We have formulated a comprehensive plan, and the detailed traffic arrangements will be shared shortly. Essential services including railways and airport operations will remain unaffected. Bus services along the ring road will remain operational, while railway services will continue on September 10, with a possible temporary halt.

“TSR (auto-rickshaw) and taxi regulations will be in place in the New Delhi district. Dedicated corridors will be established for ambulances, with 20 junctions identified as high-traffic ambulance zones. Special motorcycles will be deployed to facilitate ambulance passage,” said Surendra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

