G20 Presidency is a measure of trust in India: PM

New Delhi, Nov 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 Presidency via video-conferencing, saying that it reflects the country's "message and overarching priorities" to the world.

India will assume the G20 Presidency on December 1 from the current President Indonesia.

"India is set to assume G20 Presidency. It is a moment of pride for 130 crore Ind. The notion of universal brotherhood is being reflected via the G20 logo. The lotus in the logo of G20 is a symbol of hope in these tough times," the Prime Minister said.

"G20 Presidency is not merely a diplomatic meeting for India, it is a new responsibility and a measure of the world's trust in India.

"Environment is a global cause for us as well as personal responsibility. It will be our effort that there should be no first world or third world, but only one world. Our G20 mantra is - One Earth, One Family, One Future," Modi said.

"G20 will not be limited to Delhi or a few places. Every citizen, state government and political party should participate in it," he emphasised.

