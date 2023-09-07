G20 Summit 2023: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrives in Delhi

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrives in Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit slated to be held here on September 9-10. Mauritius will attend the Summit as an invitee. Distinguished guests and delegates from across the world have begun arriving at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, nestled within the newly revamped Pragati Maidan complex in the heart of New Delhi ahead of the upcoming G20 summit.

This historic event, scheduled for September 9 and 10, marks a significant milestone as India becomes the inaugural South Asian nation to host the summit. Delhi, in preparation for this prestigious conclave, has transformed into a highly secured enclave, resembling a fortress. Although it's not a full-scale lockdown, certain measures are in place, including the suspension of online order deliveries within New Delhi's district from September 8 to 10.