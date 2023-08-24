G20 summit: Delhi L-G reviews preparedness at ITPO, Rajghat and Bhairon Marg

New Delhi, Aug 24 Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G), V.K. Saxena has visited several places in the national capital to review the rain preparedness ahead of the G20 summit, sources said on Thursday.

During a recent review meeting, the L-G had directed to put in place a contingency plan to deal with heavy waterlogging around ITPO, Rajghat, designated hotels for delegates and other strategic locations, in case of heavy downpour in the city.

During the inspection on Wednesday, he also directed the authorities to ensure that there is no water-logging along the routes taken by the dignitaries, delegates during the event.

The plan involves placement of tractor mounted heavy duty 50 HP pumps for clearing excess water as and when required. This is in addition to the Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) vehicles, which are also mounted with heavy

water jetting machines to clear mud / silt accumulated on the roadsides and a super sucker to clear clogged drains and sewer lines.

These vehicles on duty 24x7 in 12 hour shifts are manned by an MRS operator, Sanitary Inspector, Helper and a Probationer IAS, DANICS officer.

They are also accompanied by a vehicle carrying workmen and equipment to address and resolve any civil works on the roads. The overall supervision of these vehicles and personnel has been entrusted to the SDMs of the

respective areas.

At the main Summit site at Pragati Maidan, Bhairon Marg, which is prone to water-logging, often resulting in inundation of the tunnel leading up to Ring Road, the LG had, after the flooding in July last, instructed for the setting up of a graded water evacuation plan.

This involves water first getting collected in small reservoirs of 1000 litre capacity from where it is pumped into reservoirs of 2000 litre capacity and thereafter to a large reservoir of 50,000 litre capacity. Finally, the collected water is pumped into the neighbouring Drain No. 12 for discharge into the Yamuna.

While on inspection, Saxena walked the entire stretch from Pragati Maidan Gate No.5 on Bhairon Marg to Rajghat and reviewed the functioning of arrangements to prevent flooding.

He also reviewed the arrangements being put in place at Rajghat for addressing any eventuality of flooding.

