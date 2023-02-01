G20 to strengthen India's role in world economic order: FM Sitharaman

By IANS | Published: February 1, 2023 11:24 AM 2023-02-01T11:24:08+5:30 2023-02-01T11:35:06+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 1 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the G20 Presidency has given a unique ...

G20 to strengthen India's role in world economic order: FM Sitharaman | G20 to strengthen India's role in world economic order: FM Sitharaman

G20 to strengthen India's role in world economic order: FM Sitharaman

Next

New Delhi, Feb 1 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the G20 Presidency has given a unique opportunity to strengthen India's role in the world economic order.

"We are steering an ambitious people-centric agenda to address global challenges and facilitate sustainable economic development," she said while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

"The Indian economy has increased in size from being tenth to 5th largest in the world in the last nine years. We have made significant progress in many SDGs, the economy has become a lot more formalised, efficient implementation of schemes has brought about inclusive development," she said.

Economic empowerment of women is one opportunity which can be transformative in achieving our vision by focusing on the above areas, said the Finance Minister

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Feb Feb india Nirmala Sitharaman New Delhi Union Finance The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west Nirmala seetharaman Indi Uk-india Republic of india