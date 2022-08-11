Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal's community initiative earns top global award

Nagpur, Aug 11 The Superintendent of Police of the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli district Ankit Goyal has been selected for the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) - 2022, for his unique initiatives in community policing, officials said here on Thursday.

A former telecom engineer working for an MNC in Pune, Goyal, 37, hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and is an IPS officer of 2010 batch with the Maharashtra cadre.

Four months after he took over the challenging role of SP Gadchiroli in September 2020, Goyal launched the 'Police Dadalora Khidki' initiative, a single-delivery system for all public services, starting in January 2021.

"This is a Maoist affected area and there is a need for such a single-window system delivery of various public services to the common masses in coordination with other government departments," Goyal told .

This service initiative has been recognised globally and Goyal has been named for the "2022 IACP/ Walmart Leadership in Community Policing Award, Large Agency!", instituted by the 129-year-old non-profit organisation based in the US.

"Your agency is an exemplary form of leadership in the policing profession," commented IACP President Dwight Henninger, who is also the Chief of Police, Vail town in Colorado.

Goyal has been invited for the IACP Annual Awards Banquet and ceremony scheduled in Dallas, Texas in October 2022, and he shall also be given a year's complimentary membership of IACP.

Earlier, Goyal has served in various capacities with Wardha, Thane and Mumbai police.

