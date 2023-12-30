Gaza sports body claims 'IDF killed hundreds of players, destroyed stadia'

Tel Aviv, Dec 30 The Gaza-based 'Supreme Council for Sports' has said that troopers of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have killed hundreds of players apart from destroying and bombing many stadia and sports clubs.

The sports body in a statement also called upon the international community to hold the Israeli army accountable for these inhuman activities meted out to sportspersons.

The statement noted that the Israeli army also turned turned a number of stadia and sports clubs into detention, torture and execution centres.

The sports body cited the example of Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City when dozens of civilians were forced to take off their clothes.

In a statement, it called upon the international community, international sports institutions and federations and all countries to "take action and stop the genocidal war against the Gaza strip".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor