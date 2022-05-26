Gehlot or Pilot in Raj, Cong to decide after June 10

New Delhi, May 26 The Congress will take a final call on the leadership issues in Rajasthan, where tussle between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot continues, after June 10 Rajya Sabha polls in order to avoid the Punjab-like situation to hit the party.

Sources said that there will be a major overhaul in the state organisation and the government, and party interim president Sonia Gandhi has held discussions with leaders, including General Secretary in-charge Ajay Maken.

Sachin Pilot has been vying for the Chief Minister's post, but Ashok Gehlot has the confidence of Sonia Gandhi. Time and again, Pilot's MLAs have been targetting their own government. The top leadership of the party in Delhi has been upset with this. Sources say all this will be decided after Rajya Sabha polls and preparations for 2023 Assembly polls will also begin.

Ahead of the RS polls many MLAs are targeting the government.

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri from Begun in Chittorgarh said that CM Ashok Gehlot "is scared that his minister will go to jail, due to which he is not conducting a CBI inquiry into the REET scandal."

The MLA also commented on an appointment saying, "The CM gave him the status of Minister of State, who lost twice by 50,000 votes. If we win as MLAs, then only will you become the chief minister."

The man he indirectly targeted is Surendra Singh Jadawat, who was appointed as the Chairman of the Rajasthan Heritage Conservation and Promotion Authority (RHCPA)

Advisor to Gehlot and Independent MLA from Sirohi, Sanyam Lodha also opened a front against the government. He gave a breach of privilege notice against the Home Department and the Revenue Department for inaction in two cases despite an announcement being made in the Assembly. Lodha submitted breach of privilege notices against both the departments to the Assembly Secretary. Now, the Assembly Secretariat will start the further process.

Theinfighting is happening when the opposition BJP is aiming to win two Rajya Sabha seats by fielding two candidates.

Four seats of the Rajya Sabha are going to polls from the state, the Congress wants to win three but its short of 15 MLAs there are 13 independent MLAs. While one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA is in alliance with the Congress, the CPI-M and the Bharatiya Tribal Party of India have two votes each. The BTP recently announced its divorce from the state Congress.

