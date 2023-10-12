German Chancellor announces ban on Hamas operations, activities

Berlin, Oct 12 In an address to Parliament, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday said that anyone who glorifies Hamas, condones murder or burns Israeli flags will face criminal prosecution.

Scholz also announced that a pro-Palestinian group called Samidoun will be banned in Germany after its members celebrated “the most brutal acts of terror in the open streets" CNN reported.

He accused its members of taking to the streets in Berlin's Neukolln area on October 7, the same day the Hamas launched its assault on the Jewish nation, to celebrate the murder of Israeli civilians by handing out sweets to passers-by.

"This is ghastly, this is inhuman. We will not stand by in the face of hatred and incitement. We do not tolerate antisemitism," the BBC quoted the Chancellor as saying to the Bundestag

Scholz also announced a ban on all Hamas activities and associations in Germany.

The Chancellor blamed Iran for backing the Palestinian militant group, although he had "no solid evidence that Iran has provided concrete and operational support for this cowardly attack by Hamas", CNN reported

“Without Iranian support... Hamas would not have been capable of these unprecedented attacks on Israeli territory. The jubilant statements by the top of the Iranian regime and some other government officials in the region are abhorrent.

"The leadership in Tehran is unashamedly showing its true colours – and confirming its role in Gaza," he added.

Scholz also warned the Iran-backed Hezbollah not to “intervene in the fighting" as “this would not only result in a justified and harsh Israeli reaction," but also draw Lebanon “to the brink of the abyss".

The Chancellor informed Parliament that Germany was working “in close coordination with Israel" with all its “might to ensure that all hostages are released again".

“Our immediate concern today is for the children, women and men who have been trafficked into the Gaza Strip. We are all deeply moved by their fate.

“We fear that Hamas will continue to use them as human shields in the coming weeks," he added. “Nothing but nothing justifies the terror of Hamas." CNN quoted the Chancellor as saying

Scholz further said that he is counting on the possible mediating role of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordanian King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein and the Emir of Qatar, whom he will receive for talks in Berlin on Thursday.

In the aftermath of the Hamas attack, Israel also asked Germany for ammunition for warships, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor