Give Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev: Cong MP

New Delhi, Jan 5 Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari has demanded Bharat Ratna for Shaheed Bhagat Singh and renaming of the Chandigarh Airport.

Tewari in a tweet on Wednesday said, "Dear @PMOIndia, 26th January 2022 is coming & you are coming to Ferozpore Punjab Today. Do announce Bharat Ratna for Shaheed-E-Azam's Bhagat Singh, Shiv Ram, Rajguru & Sukhdev Thapar."

"Rename Chandigarh Airport as Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh International Airport Mohali," he said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Punjab on Wednesday and will visit the border town of Ferozepur for laying the foundation stone for the PGIMER's satellite centre, an official statement had said on Monday.

A team of senior officials from the PGIMER, along with district officials, is already present in Ferozepur to oversee the preparations for the event.

With a budget of Rs 490.5 crore, the new satellite centre in Ferozepur is planned to house 100 beds, including 30 intensive care and high dependency beds.

