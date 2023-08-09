Goa accident: Man was driving Mercedes, police are firm on it, says CM Sawant

Panaji, Aug 9 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that police were firm that a male was driving the Mercedes car, which killed three people in Goa.

“Police are investigating the case in detail. They have verified everything. They are firm that male person was driving the car. Hence they have done an alcohol test on him. If people have different versions, then CCTVs can be verified,”Sawant speaking to reporters said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night hundreds of people from Divar village in Goa gathered outside the Mardol police station demanding arrest of Meghana Sawardekar, the owner of the car, claiming that she was driving the vehicle, and not her husband when the accident took place.

On Sunday night, three persons were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after a speeding Mercedes rammed into three cars and 2 two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka, around 17 km from here. After the accident, the people present at the site told reporters that a woman was driving the car. However, the police have arrested a male.

As per police, the driver of the car, Paresh Sinai Sawardekar (48) -- husband of Meghana, has been arrested

Among the dead were Suresh Fadte, 58, and his wife Bhawana, 52, from Divar-Cumbarjua, as well as Anup Karmarkar, 26, from Bandora in Marcaim constituency.

People gathered at the police station alleged that police personnel were trying to compromise the case as the owner of the Mercedes is a relative of a politician.

"Police are trying to safeguard the killer on the behest of political power. Hence, they have not arrested Meghana Sawardekar and failed to do her alcohol test," one villager said.

Cumbharjua MLA Rajesh Faldessai, who was present with the crowd, appealed to the lawyers not to defend the accused persons.

"Two persons from my constituency were killed in this accident. I have raised this issue in the assembly session. Thorough investigation in this case should take place and the guilty should be punished. Give the case to the CBI, if the police cannot solve it," Faldessai, the BJP MLA, said.

He said that Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Shirodkar has assured to arrest Meghana Sawardekar by Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor