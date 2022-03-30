Goa Assembly condoles death of Bipin Rawat, Lata, Shane Warne

Panaji, March 30 The Goa Assembly on Wednesday condoled the death of Indian and global stalwarts who passed away recently, including Indian armed forces generals Bipin Rawat and Sunith Farncis Rodrigues, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and cricket legend Shane Warne.

Members of the state Assembly also mourned the deaths of musician Bappi Lahiri, theatre legend Babasaheb Purandare, among others.

"Their contribution to the worlds of sports, military, music and other fields is immense and inspiring," Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said.

