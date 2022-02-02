Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP leaders along with Kejriwal takes an anti-defection oath in the state

AAP Goa candidates take an anti-defection oath. The AAP on Wednesday took an anti-defection oath in Goa, the official Twitter handle of AAP shared this news and wrote "HISTORIC! AAP Goa Candidates take oath on a written affidavit to work honestly & NOT to defect and betray Goan voters. They have signed a Legal Affidavit which will be distributed to voters. Goans can use it to sue them in case they breach their trust!"

Yesterday, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has arrived in Goa for a four-day visit. In his campaign, he said "I heard that many BJP workers are contesting on Congress' ticket, like in Salcete area, so that they can join BJP later. People need to be aware that if they're not voting for (AAP) they're indirectly voting for BJP."

"People of Goa have only two options (AAP or BJP) in front of them" he added.

Days before, Aam Aadmi Party announced candidates for three more seats for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. It is now the seventh candidates' list of APP. AAP fielded Parshuram Sonurlekar from Mormugao and Mario Cordeiro from the Saligao constituency. While Mahesh Vithu Satelkar will contest from Aldona seat.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.