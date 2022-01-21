Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases its fifth list of candidates for Goa polls

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 21, 2022 06:28 PM2022-01-21T18:28:58+5:302022-01-21T18:29:33+5:30

Aam Aadmi Party has released its fifth list of candidates for Goa polls. Gokarkhant Kerkar will contest Cumberjua, Uday ...

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases its fifth list of candidates for Goa polls | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases its fifth list of candidates for Goa polls

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases its fifth list of candidates for Goa polls

Next

Aam Aadmi Party has released its fifth list of candidates for Goa polls. Gokarkhant Kerkar will contest Cumberjua, Uday Salkar from Thivim and Dr Mariano Godinho will contest Nuvem. 


Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on  February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states. 

Open in app
Tags :Aap aadmi partyAap aadmi partyGoa Assembly elections 2022Assembly elections 2022