Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases its fifth list of candidates for Goa polls

Aam Aadmi Party has released its fifth list of candidates for Goa polls. Gokarkhant Kerkar will contest Cumberjua, Uday Salkar from Thivim and Dr Mariano Godinho will contest Nuvem.

Our 5th list of candidates for the upcoming #GoaElectionspic.twitter.com/cKkCsxyRMW — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) January 21, 2022



Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.