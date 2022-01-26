Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases its seventh list of candidates for Goa polls

Aam Aadmi Party announced candidates for three more seats for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls. It is now the seventh candidates' list of APP. AAP fielded Parshuram Sonurlekar from Mormugao and Mario Cordeiro from the Saligao constituency. While Mahesh Vithu Satelkar will contest from Aldona seat.

Earlier the party has released the sixth list of candidates for the Goa polls. AAP had announced candidates for 36 of the 40 seats. In that list AAP has fielded Advocate Sunil Loran from Vasco Da Gama seat, Advocate Prasad Shahapurkar from Mandrem constituency, and party leader Ritesh Chodankar from Porvorim.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.