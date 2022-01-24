Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah to visit Goa for upcoming assembly elections

Ahead of assembly elections in Goa, Home Minister Amit is likely to visit the state on 30 January. On Saturday Amit Shah visited Kairana for door-to-door campaigning ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the reports were doing rounds that ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be undertaking a door-to-door campaign in Shamli, Meerut, and Kairana today. He will also be interacting with party workers to ramp up campaigning ahead of the polls.

BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa. According to the list, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the party's candidate from Sanquelim. Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margao. Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the current Panaji MLA, has also been given the ticket. Surprisingly the name of the late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar is not on the list.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.