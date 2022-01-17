Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal responds to Chidambaram's tweet, tells him not to cry

After Congress leader, P Chidambaram remarks on AAP and the TMC that the parties will only "fracture" the non-BJP vote has been "confirmed" by Arvind Kejriwal. Now Delhi CM has come to his defense and hit out at Congress leader.

Arvind Kejriwal took his Twitter and replied to Chidambaram's tweet, the Delhi CM wrote सर, रोना बंद कीजिए- “हाय रे, मर गए रे, हमारे वोट काट दिए रे (Sir, please stop crying, loss or win our vote has been cut off"), Goans will vote where they see hope, Cong is hope for BJP, not Goans.15 of ur 17 MLAs switched to BJP, Cong guarantee- every vote to Cong will be safely delivered to BJP. To vote BJP, route thro Cong for safe delivery" he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Before this, P Chidambaram said AAP and the TMC will only "fracture" the non-BJP vote has been "confirmed" by Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress leader also appealed to the voters to vote for a regime change and elect Congress, "Those who want a regime change (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want the regime to continue will vote for the BJP," Chidambaram said in his tweet.

The choice before the voter in Goa is stark and clear, he said. The Congress leader also asked Do you want a regime change or not? "I appeal to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change a regime change and vote Congress," Chidambaram said.

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.