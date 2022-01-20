Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal welcomes late former CM Manohar Parrikar's son in his party

Arvind Kejriwal welcomes late former CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utapal Parrikar in his party after BJP didn't include him in the candidate list. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took his Twitter and wrote "Goans feel v sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar ji. Utpal ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket."

BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa but the name of Utapal Parrikar was not included in the list.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



