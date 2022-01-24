Goa Assembly Elections 2022: BJP is requesting Utpal Parrikar to reconsider his decision on quitting the party

As the son of former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar quit BJP and announced that he will contest independently in the Goa elections from Panaji after BJP denied him a ticket, now the party has requested Utpal to reconsider his decision about quitting BJP. General Secretary CT Ravi requested him to reconsider his decision and fulfill his father's dream, "Manohar Parrikar Ji has always worked for BJP's win. I request his son Utpal Parrikar to reconsider his decision and fulfill his father's dream. Only BJP can give people a stable govt. Home Minister Amit Shah will visit here on January 30" he said.

As the BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa. According to the list, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the party's candidate from Sanquelim. Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margao. Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the current Panaji MLA, has also been given the ticket. Surprisingly the name of the late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar is not on the list.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.