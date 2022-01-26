Goa Assembly Elections 2022: BJP releases list of 6 candidates for Goa polls

BJP announced a list of 6 candidates for the upcoming Goa Elections 2022. According to the list, Rajesh Tulsidas Patnekar will contest from Bicholim, following Joseph Robert Sequeira from Calangute, Antonio Fernandes from St. Cruz, Janita Pandurang Madkaikar from Cumbarjua, Narayan G. Naik from Cortalim, and Anthony Barbosa from Curtorim.

Earlier today, Goencho Swabhiman Party has also announced the names of four candidates for the elections. Party president Swapnesh Sherlekar will contest from Tivim, Roshan Luke Mathias from Calangute, Maria Christine Varela from Cumbharjua, and Santosh alias Narayan Bajirao Tari from Madkai. Speaking on the same Sherlekar said, "The need of the hour is to get more clean and educated Goan candidates into the political system. Our party has a practical understanding of the state’s issues,”

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.







