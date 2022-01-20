Goa Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to release final list of candidates for Goa polls today

After a day delay and so many meetings round BJP is finally all set to release the candidates' list for the Goa assembly polls today. Goa CM, Pramod Sawant said "The first list will be released on Thursday, and names of candidates in most constituencies have been cleared,”



The other leaders who were present in the meeting said that the party has finalized nearly 37 out of 40 candidates for the first list. The party held two rounds of meeting for the Goa candidates list in Delhi headquarters.

However yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal declared Amit Palekar the candidate of AAP for the Goa assembly elections. Before announcing the name for CM candidate Arvind Kejriwal said the party had chosen an "honest man" as the face of its campaign in the state.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.