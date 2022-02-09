Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Home Minister Amit Shah holds a door-to-door campaign in Goa for BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a door-to-door campaign in Goa's Maem Assembly constituency. Yesterday, BJP in Goa has released its manifesto ahead of the Goa polls. The manifesto is released by Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Leaders like Pramod Sawant, Sadanand Shet Tanavade, G Kishan Reddy, and Darshana Jardosh were also present in the manifesto.

In the manifesto, BJP promised to give three LPG cylinders for free per year for every household. The party also promised not to increase states' duties on diesel and petrol for the next three years. BJP has also promised to make Goa a hub for meetings, conventions, and exhibitions in Asia to boost the tourism sector. The party assured the revival of mining through Goa Mineral Development Corporation and undertake auctioning of iron ore blocks within six months of forming the government.

The party also promised an old-age pension under DSSY to Rs 3,000 per month. The party said it will establish a brand new international football stadium and football academy in Goa and host the FIFA under-20 world cup in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



