Goa Assembly Elections 2022 : If voted to power, we will provide 50% reservation to women in local bodies of Goa: TMC leader

TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro announced that if his party voted to power, it will provide 50% reservation to women in local bodies of Goa, "Goa, which used to be a cradle of peace, has become capital of crime & prostitution. BJP Govt has taken us to a situation that Goa has never seen," he said.

Yesterday, TMC national vice president Luizinho Faleiro has announced his withdrawal from the elections as the party's candidate from Fatorda. Now Seola Vaz, a lawyer, will contest from the Fatorda instead of him. During his announcement, he said "I hereby announce my withdrawal as the Goa TMC candidate from Fatorda and hand over the baton to a young lady, professional, and advocate (Seoula Vaz). And that has been the policy of the party- to empower the women. I have taken this decision after consulting our party national chairman. Because I will like to fight and campaign all over Goa for all the TMC candidates so that they can perform well. And my earlier experience says that when I fought the election last time, we could not do justice to them".

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.