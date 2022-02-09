Goa Assembly Elections 2022: JP Nadda slams TMC over the poverty rate in West Bengal

BJP leader JP Nadda lauded his attack on TMC ahead of the Goa polls. Nadda said that TMC’s West Bengal topped in human trafficking and unreported crimes. The BJP leader referred party as ‘opportunists’ and said that the TMC ruled West Bengal was facing high poverty.

He said, “The BJP tries to represent every section of society. We’re the only party to do this because other parties work on the basis of religion, caste, and vote bank. All other parties are opportunists. To see the track record of TMC, you should go to West Bengal and see the poverty there. West Bengal tops in human trafficking, crimes against children, and unreported crime."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.