Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra states the importance of elections during campaign in Goa ahead of assembly polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Goa ahead of assembly elections. While addressing the people the Congress leader stated the importance of election in the state, she said "The assembly election is significant and important for Goa which is rich in resources, rich in skill, rich in everything and yet with the second-highest unemployment in the country."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.



