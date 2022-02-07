Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in Goa today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going to campaign in Goa ahead of assembly polls, today. Yesterday the official Twitter handle of Congress Gao shared this news on social media, it reads "Goa is looking forward to welcome Smt. @PriyankaGandhi tomorrow."

"You may catch the program live on our social media handles" it added.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

