Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "Quitting BJP tough decision, but ready to withdraw from the poll race" : Utpal Parrikar

After quitting BJP, Utpal stated, "Quitting BJP tough decision, but ready to withdraw from the poll race if it fields good candidate from Panaji."

As the BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa. According to the list, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the party's candidate from Sanquelim. Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margao. Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the current Panaji MLA, has also been given the ticket. Surprisingly the name of the late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar is not on the list, to which many oppositions are taking a dig at BJP for not giving a ticket to Utpal Parrikar.

Earlier Utpal said he will that he will hold a press conference and will announce his decision for the Goa Assembly polls. And Utpal's decision has shocked everyone, the son of the former CM Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar is going to contest independently from Panaji, he also quit BJP.

During the conference, he stated, "I will be contesting as an Independent candidate from Panaji constituency."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



