Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Sale and transportation of liquor ban in the state from February 12-15, March 10

As the Goa assembly polls are in corners the sale of liquor will be banned in the state from February 12, from 5 pm onwards till the night of February 14 and 15. The ban will also continue on March 10 the day of votes counting. Despite the ban on liquor the licensed bars and restaurants are allowed for the dining facilities but only for serving food, but will have to keep their bar counters shut.

The owner of the licensed bars and restaurants has to keep display boards in front of their hotels saying that no liquor will be served and that the premises are only open to serving food. Another order was issued on Wednesday which states that the liquor will also be prohibited from transportation within the state from February 12 till 15 midnight and on counting day.

And during the ban of the Goa Excise Duty Act, 1964, a person or family will be allowed to hold without permit three-quart bottles of IMFL or foreign liquor, other than beer, six bottles of beer of 650 ml, and three-quart bottles of country liquor.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.