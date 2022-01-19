Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Shiv Sena failed to make alliance with Congress in Goa polls, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena failed to convince Congress of the alliance in Goa assembly elections, "We held discussions with Congress but no result came out of it. Shiv Sena and NCP tried to form a Maha Vikas Aghadi-like government of Maharashtra in Goa, but Congress leaders think they can get the majority on their own," said Sanjay Raut.

Before him NCP leader Praful Patel hits out at Congress for not making an alliance with the party, the leader said Congress can't win the Goa assembly polls, "Congress thinks it can fight the Goa Assembly elections on its own. It is up to them. We are not talking to them anymore. NCP and Shiv Sena will fight this election together. NCP will definitely win a few seats in Goa."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.