Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "The current Goa govt is embroiled in scams, MLAs are corrupt" says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Goa slammed BJP who is currently in power and said the Goa government is involved in scams, "The current Goa govt is embroiled in scams. MLAs are corrupt. Ministers involved in labour scam, job scam"



He further said that his party has the vision to develop the state, "AAP has a vision for the state's development. While Congress, BJP have no agenda...For the 1st time, an honest party is coming into the state" he said.

Yesterday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Goa said "AAP candidates today signed a legal affidavit & took a pledge to remain loyal to the party, & work honestly if elected. All of our candidates are honest but this affidavit is needed to assure voters that these candidates are honest."

"Our candidates will send photocopies of the signed affidavit to every household in their constituency. By doing this, we're giving the right to voters to file a case of breach of trust against our candidates if they violate the terms of the affidavit" he added.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



