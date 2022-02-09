Goa Assembly Elections 2022: TMC's Goa unit ask Electoral Officer to prohibit Priyanka Gandhi's campaigning in Goa

Trinamool Congress' Goa unit has written a complaint letter to the Chief Electoral Officer in which the unit demanded to stop the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from campaigning in the state because she is violating COVID-19 norms during the election campaign in the Navelim Assembly constituency on February 7. The unit also stated that the Congress leader was not wearing face masks, and was also not following social distancing throughout the campaigning.

Recently, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in Goa ahead of assembly elections. While addressing the people the Congress leader stated the importance of election in the state, she said "The assembly election is significant and important for Goa which is rich in resources, rich in skill, rich in everything and yet with the second-highest unemployment in the country."

"This election is significant not just for political parties, but for the future of Goa. The state is rich in resources, natural beauty & skills, but today it has the 2nd highest unemployment in the country" she added.

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.