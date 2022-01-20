Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "We gave two more options to him but he rejected" Devendra Fadnavis on Utpal Parrikar

As the BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa. According to the list, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be the party's candidate from Sanquelim. Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margao. Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, the current Panaji MLA, has also been given the ticket. Surprisingly the name of the late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar is not on the list, to which many oppositions are taking a dig at BJP for not giving a ticket to Utpal Parrikar.

Now the state's poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis spoke on his party's defense and said "Utpal Parrikar and his family are our family".

"We gave two more options to him but he rejected the first one and the second option is being discussed with him. We feel that he should agree," said Fadnavis.



Before, the Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal welcomed late former CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utapal Parrikar in his party after BJP didn't include him in the candidate list. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took his Twitter and wrote "Goans feel v sad that BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with Parrikar family. I have always respected Manohar Parrikar ji. Utpal ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket."

Meanwhile, the voting in Gao will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.