Goa assembly passes resolution against BBC documentary; Oppn call it dictatorship

Panaji, July 21 The Goa Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a private members resolution requesting the Central Government to take strict action against the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’.

The Private Resolution was moved by Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar. The opposition benches vociferously opposed it stating the matter is sub-judice and hence should not be discussed in the house. However, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, rejecting the opposition's argument, allowed the resolution to move.

“BBC is losing its credibility and it seems to be working with some hidden agenda against India and the Indian Government. Hence, this House requests the Central Government to take strict action against the whimsical findings shown in the BBC documentary,” the resolution reads.

“A recent documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a malicious attempt to blame the then State Government for the Godhra carnage in Gujarat and the consequent communal riots that took place in Gujarat in the year 2002.

“There has been a deliberate and malafide attempt to discredit the popularity of the then Chief Minister and the Present Prime Minister of India through a recently released B.B.C. documentary,” it said.

“The Goa Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution with majority to condemn the act of BBC to defame the nation by releasing a documentary based on falsehood against a democratically elected leader of India,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Stating that the matter is sub-judice, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that when there is no video (of this documentary), how they can speak on the issue.

“This video is banned. Then how we can speak on it. This is dictatorship. I request you to kindly withdraw this resolution as it is not in the interest of our country.”

Opposing the move by the ruling party, Congress MLA Adv. Carlos Alvares Ferreira, senior lawyer, said that he is opposing the resolution because it will be an assault on democracy, if it is passed.

“Firstly this two page resolution is very argumentative. This matter is sub-judice, hence it should not have been brought. It is a false narrative that the documentary is an assault on the nation. Media brings up the facts and then people should decide on it,” Ferreira said.

“If you pass this resolution then it will be an assault on democracy. Because democracy includes the press and freedom of press is being suppressed if we are allowing such things. This resolution is dangerous and unconstitutional,” he said.

AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said that India values media organisations and it is considered as the fourth pillar of democracy. “BJP raided the media houses to shut their mouths. This is a dictatorship. No individual is greater than nation. This resolution is anti-India. I oppose it,” Viegas said.

Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai said that instead of moving the resolution, the MLA should have filed a case in the court.

“This matter is sub judice. Fake Broadcasting Corporation of BJP has asked to move this resolution. Will you ban documentaries if it comes on the Manipur issue?” he questioned.

