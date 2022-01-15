Goa Assembly polls 2022: Kejriwal promises free electricity, jobs and financial support to the Gao citizens during door-to-door campaign

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is all set for upcoming assembly elections in Goa and Punjab, these two states are the main focus of the CM. His Aam Aadmi Party is the main party to contest in Goa and Punjab elections. After doing so much propaganda in Punjab, now Kejriwal will be inclined his focus on Goa.

Kejriwal visit Goa on Saturday and will stay there on Sunday too, where he launched a door-to-door campaign. The reports are coming that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a door-to-door election campaign in St. Andre assembly, North Goa.

During his campaign, Kejriwal promised the citizens free electricity and jobs, "If AAP forms the government, people will get jobs, people will get free electricity and women will get financial support," said Kejriwal.

He also said that "People are excited to give chance to a new party and are looking for an honest alternative."

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.