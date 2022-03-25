Goa assembly to meet on March 29

The first session of the new Goa assembly will be held on March 29.

An official notification said that protem speaker Ganesh Gaonkar has convened the state assembly to meet on March 29 at 11 am.

The session will be held a day after Pramod Sawant will take oath as chief minister of Goa for a new term.

Sawant along with the BJP leaders have met Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and staked a claim to form the government.

The BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and has the support of MLAs from MGP and independents.

( With inputs from ANI )

