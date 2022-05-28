Goa BJP legislature's strength may touch 30: Party desk in-charge

Panaji, May 28 BJP's Goa desk in-charge C.T Ravi on Saturday said that the number of party legislatures in the state may cross 30, if party leaders give a nod to induct them.

Addressing BJP's state executive committee meeting here, Ravi said that many are waiting to get associated with the party. "We were 20, we got support of five and soon we may cross 30. So far, the party has not given permission. Once we get the nod, we will reach 30. This is going to happen."

He said that people of Goa reposed trust on BJP and elected their MLAs. "Not only in Goa, but under the leadership of Modi we have created a record across the country. Goa BJP could form government for the third consecutive term," the party leader said.

In the last term, BJP which had initially won just 13 seats had risen to 27 after Congress and MGP legislatures switched the parties. Opposition parties had termed the act "murder of democracy".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor