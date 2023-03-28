Goa CM assures House of crack down on illegal casinos

Panaji, March 28 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday assured the Assembly of taking action against illegal casinos operating in the coastal state.

During the zero hour, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai raised the issue of illegal casinos and sought action against them.

Pramod Sawant, who also holds the home portfolio, said that he will take strict action to close all the illegal casinos.

"From tomorrow, you will not see these illegal casinos operating in the state," Sawant said.

Earlier, Sardesai had said, "Illegal casinos, including online casinos, are causing revenue loss to the state exchequer. More than 50 such casinos are operating in the state."

The MLA from Fatorda said there are 13 illegal casinos operating in his constituency alone.

"You always ask people to lodge a complaint... Now I am telling this on the floor of the House and providing names," Sardesai said.

"There is one LIB (police staff of the local intelligence branch) named ‘babloo' who collects 'hafta'. Who all are benefited by these haftas," Sardesai asked, adding that the DGP gives clean chit very fast in such cases.

