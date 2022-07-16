Goa CM assures to put 'Zuari Agro land' sale on hold as oppn allege Rs 50,000 cr scam

Panaji, July 16 After the opposition benches termed Zuari Agro Chemical's 'land selling' a scam of Rs 50,000 crore, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured the house to keep the registration of sale deeds on hold.

Congress MLA Michael Lobo had raised the question saying whether the communidade land is transferable, to which the Revenue Minister said that legal opinion on the same has been sought.

Lobo said that originally the land, around 500 hectares, belonged to Sancoale Communidade, which was given to Zuari Agro Chemicals for industrial purpose. "Now I want to know whether this land will be reverted back to Sancoale communidade or not," he said.

Lobo made his point after the government in a written reply said that it is aware that Zuari Agro Chemical land has been sold to one Paradeep Phosphate.

Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate, replying to the questions raised by the opposition benches, said that government is awaiting a report from a lawyer, in regards to whether land can be transferable or not.

To this, Congress MLA Lobo said that there is an order of High Court that communidade land can't be sold. "Collector should make a letter to the Sub Registrar asking not to execute the sale deeds. "Government should not give 'sanad' and hold the process of sale," he demanded.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai alleged that it is the scam of Rs 50,000 crore, where a big project with 1,800 flats is coming up and hence it should be investigated by the Special Investigation team. "It will consume 4 per cent of the total electricity of the state," he said and demanded that execution of sale deeds pertaining to this land should be stopped immediately.

Vijai Sardesai said that the land was given for industrial purposes with a motto to create employment. "So far 35 sale deeds have been executed. Communidade land can't be sold." Sardesai said.

He demanded to revert it back and take possession of the land.

Revolutionary Goans PartyAMLA Viresh Borkar said that the land originally Abelonged to communidade. "People are not getting land to stay and a big scam of Real estate is going on here,"he said.

Congress MLA Sankalp Amonkar, during the heated argument, questioned how the land is sold to builder? "Plots are being developed on this land, the government needs to stop this process," he said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant then said that even he is concerned about Goa and hence advice has been sought from the legal team, which is expected in a month. "Till then the government will keep sale deeds of this land on hold," Sawant said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor