Goa CM presents state Budget, allocates funds for free LPG cylinders

Newly-elected Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday presented the state Budget for 2022-23 in the legislative assembly and allocated an amount of Rs 40 crore for providing three LPG cylinders free of cost to the people of the state.

Sawant said that the Budget was for the development and prosperity of the state and its people.

"Presented the #StateBudget for the year 2022-23 in Goa Assembly today. The Budget for the people of Goa, the Budget for the development of the state, the Budget for the Prosperity of the State," the Goa Chief Minister tweeted.

Pramod Sawant on Monday took oath as the Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

The key attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Haryana CM ML Khattar and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor