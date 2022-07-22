Goa CM thanks 3 Oppn MLAs for voting for Murmu

Panaji, July 22 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has thanked three MLAs from opposition benches who cross-voted in support of President-elect Droupadi Murmu.

Sawant said that the NDA's strength in the Goa Assembly is 25, however votes polled for Droupadi Murmu are 28. "I thank all MLA's and MP's from Goa to have given an overwhelming mandate in support of NDA's presidential candidate and for imbibing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of New India," Sawant said.

"Along with our MLAs, I also thank three MLAs from the opposition who voted in support of Droupadi Murmu," Sawant said.

"This is a proud moment for everyone that a person from the ST community has reached the top post. I am extremely happy," Sawant said.

Sawant, before the Presidential election, had said that NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will get more than 25 votes of Goa's legislators as the BJP had requested all MLAs to cast their vote for her.

BJP has 20 MLAs, along with two MGP and three independent MLAs, the total strength comes to 25 MLAs.

The opposition Congress has 11 MLAs, AAP has 2, Goa Forward has 1 and RG Party has 1 member in the Goa Assembly, thus the strength of opposition is 15 MLAs.

