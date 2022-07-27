Goa: Congress hits out at BJP govt for discontinuation of EV scheme

Panaji, July 27 Days after the Goa government announced to discontinue the scheme for 'Promotion of Electric Vehicle', Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government stating it will soon discontinue other schemes too.

"It is the 'Short Circuit' in the budget which has prompted the BJP government to withdraw the subsidy scheme on Electric Vehicles. This is just a beginning, the powerless 'Double Engine' Government will soon unplug various other schemes," said Cuncolim MLA and Congress Working President Yuri Alemao.

He said that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced in his last budget that a provision of Rs 50 crore was made for providing financial assistance for purchase of Electric Vehicles. "Government had also stated that the scheme will continue till 2025-2026. What went wrong now just after three months of presentation of budget," Alemao questioned.

He said that many Electric Vehicle Owners are yet to receive their subsidy from the government. "The total amount due towards subsidy is almost Rs 13.50 crore," he said.

The BJP Government in Goa has pushed the state into Bankruptcy resulting in Financial Emergency in the State. "Misplaced priorities and wasteful expenditure has made the State exchequer empty," Alemao said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor