Goa: Congress moves poll candidates to resort to beat poaching bids

Amid the predictions of a hung Assembly in Goa by the pollsters, Congress has moved its 2022 Assembly poll candidates to a resort to avoid poaching bids by rival parties.

"We have not forced any candidate to stay over (at the resort). They voluntarily decided to stay together," said Sunil Kauthankar, general secretary, Congress, Goa.

The party has brought in its senior leadership, including DK Shivakumar from Karnataka, with the candidates in Bambolim Beach Resort of Goa.

"Not correct to say that we are keeping a hold on our leaders because they have come from other states also (to ensure framing of Congress government)," said Kauthankar.

Congress, which is predicted by the pollsters to be in a close race with the BJP for the seat of power in the state, doesn't want to repeat the mistake of the 2017 polls when the party couldn't form the government emerging as the single largest party.

"This time we have adopted a strategy which is very complex and comprehensive. We are very confident that all our candidates are sticking together," said Congress leader on being asked about 2017 polls.

"...got strong response from other political parties who have fought against the BJP... confident of forming government tomorrow itself," he added.

Exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Goa, with the close contest between the BJP and Congress.

Assembly elections in Goa were held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor