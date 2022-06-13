Goa Congress protests against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

Panaji, June 13 The Goa unit of Congress leaders protested in Panaji terming the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case as "vindictive politics" by the BJP.

"The BJP government is playing vindictive politics against the Congress by summoning Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case. It is trying to suppress the voice of people of India. We want to show the world how they are targeting us," Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo said, while protesting in front of the ED office in the state capital.

He said that not only Congress supporters, but supporters of other parties are also protesting against the BJP.

"This is an attack on democracy. There is no place for vindictive politics in democracy. BJP is trying to divert the issues of price rise, unemployment and others by playing such vindictive politics," Lobo said.

He said that the National Herald newspaper was started by freedom fighters to take the movement of "freedom" ahead, however this old case has been opened by BJP to target Congress leaders.

"Congress helped National Herald by providing a loan to pay salaries of staff. The way BJP is playing vindictive politics, people will unite against them," Lobo said.

The Congress supporters shouted slogans against the BJP government and said that they will not stoop to the political suppression adopted by the Centre.

