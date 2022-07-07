'Goa govt curtailed assembly session on fears of being exposed'

Panaji, July 7 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa has come down heavily on the BJP government for curtailing the assembly session for two weeks and has said that it has failed in all aspects, and hence afraid to face opposition and getting exposed.

AAP's Benaulim MLA Capt. Venzy Viegas asserted that the BJP government in Goa has failed miserably in all spheres, which is why "the frightened BJP government has cited 'Panchayat elections' as a reason to curtail assembly sessions to avoid getting exposed to its failures".

"The government's decision to curtail assembly sessions was both in contravention of procedural norms as well as 'inadequate' to discuss issues of public interest," Viegas said.

AAP's Velim MLA Cruz Silva said that the BJP government has been running away from discussing the problems of the people.

"BJP's last term set a record of having the least number of sittings in the 5 years, by controlling the opposition and by purchasing their MLAs. However, this time, the AAP will force the government to answer questions of the common people. In spite of the curtailed assembly session, we will keep being the voice of the Goans and raise the issues that concern them," Silva said.

AAP has two MLAs in forty members of Goa legislative assembly.

AAP Goa president Adv Amit Palekar said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is trying to whitewash the government's failures with media propaganda, while the common man continues to suffer.

"The BJP government has failed to improve law and order conditions in the state, control price rise, build infrastructure to hold national games, resolve waterlogging and potholes issues, or appoint a Women Commissioner or a Central Library Curator. In addition, the state government has failed to protect OBC reservation rights in panchayat elections, or properly conduct the monsoon assembly session which is supposed to be the most important session of the year," Palekar said.

