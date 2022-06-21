Goa Guv celebrates Yoga Day at Raj Bhavan

Panaji, June 21 Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday said Yoga and the concept of Namaste is widely accepted across the world.

While celebrating International Yoga Day at Raj Bhavan, he said, " Yoga is India's gift to the world. Namaste is the traditional Indian practice of respectful greeting or welcoming another person. It gives the practitioner an attitude of devotion and gratitude. This traditional concept is now accepted all over the world," he said.

Pillai said that Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice which brings about unison of the body and the consciousness with the surroundings and nature.

