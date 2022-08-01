Goa: Inauguration of airport at Mopa delayed

Panaji, Aug 1 Goa government, which was planning to inaugurate greenfield international airport at Mopa between August 15 and 30, on Monday informed the delay in the programme.

"Some things are postponed. We will inaugurate it later in September" Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters here.

Sawant had earlier said that the airport at Mopa will be inaugurated between August 15 and 30 and from September 1, flights will start landing at Mopa.

"International airlines want to sign an agreement with Goa. After Mopa is operational, 150 flights may land in Goa," Sawant had said.

The chief minister said that many jobs will be created at Mopa airport to work in various departments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor