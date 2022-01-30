Goa just a vacation spot for Gandhi family, but BJP brought development to state: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah during a political program in Ponda city of North Goa district on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress party and said that Goa is just a vacation spot for the Gandhi family but BJP has brought development to the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Ponda today, Shah said, "BJP brought development to Goa. For the Gandhi family, Goa is just a vacation spot. For BJP Goa means 'Golden Goa'. But for Congress, it means 'Gandhi Parivaar ka Goa'."

"We raised the state's budget from Rs 432 crores (2013-14) to 2,567 crores (Yr 2021)," he added.

He further said that ex-chief minister Digambar Kamat did nothing for infrastructure development but BJP has fulfilled its promises.

The senior BJP leader also praised Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for the work he has done in the state and said, "Goa CM Sawant Ji is working hard to realise Manohar Parrikar Ji's dream of a Golden Goa true."

Citing an example of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Goa, he said, "Goa's vaccination speed has been the best in the country: 100 percent vaccination was achieved first by Pramod Sawant Ji's government. Doses for kids are also going on at a good speed."

Speaking about the Start-Up Policy, Shah expressed confidence that there will be a lot of start-ups in Goa before 2025.

"The Start-Up Policy brought by PM Modi has been taken to the masses in Goa comprehensively. I can envisage that there will be a lot of start-ups in Goa before 2025," he asserted.

He also said that the BJP has an International Airport worth Rs 3,000 crore.

"Several other infrastructure projects have been started, including bridges and highways. Rs 6,000 crore fund has been provided to Goa to transform the National Highways into 6-laned roads," Shah said.

He also stated that the Atal Setu Bridge or Juari Bridge can only be made possible by a double-engine government of BJP.

"Had the Atal Setu Bridge or Juari Bridge been made without the support of the Central government? It can only be made possible if there's a double-engine govt of BJP: one at the Centre and another in the state here," he further added.

Prior to addressing a public meeting at Ponda city today, the senior BJP leader who is on a day visit to poll-bound Goa also offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Borim town. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present with him.

BJP has fielded its candidates on all 40 seats in the state assembly.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor